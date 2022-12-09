Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,713 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.