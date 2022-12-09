Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $35,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 122.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 154.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,442 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 17.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,701 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

American Express stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

