Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $260.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.85 and a 200 day moving average of $234.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $270.88.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,053,201. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

