Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 13,354 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $685.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $94.64.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

