Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 6,712 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,622 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,135. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce stock opened at $128.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $270.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

