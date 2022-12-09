Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

