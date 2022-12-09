Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.16 billion-$9.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CPB traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.08. 39,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,791. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 692.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 275,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 201.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 254,619 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.