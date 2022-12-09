Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.89.

Finning International stock opened at C$34.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$23.46 and a 12-month high of C$40.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,184.82. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson bought 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$241,265.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,163 shares of company stock worth $270,764.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

