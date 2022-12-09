Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CM. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at $42.85 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

