Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.92.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$24.25 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$21.21 and a 12-month high of C$41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.56.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

