Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.92.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
TSE:CWB opened at C$24.25 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$41.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.
In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,010,834.76.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.
