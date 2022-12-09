Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 4.8% Higher

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 107,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,402,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on CANO. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cano Health to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Cano Health Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Featured Stories
