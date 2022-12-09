Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 4.8% Higher

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 107,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,402,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CANO. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cano Health to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Cano Health by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

