Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Capita Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTAGY opened at $1.17 on Friday. Capita has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

