Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Capita Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CTAGY opened at $1.17 on Friday. Capita has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.
About Capita
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capita (CTAGY)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.