Capital One Financial Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Capital One Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

