Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. 86,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

