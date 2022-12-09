Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Down to $58.88

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.88, but opened at $57.56. Capri shares last traded at $57.72, with a volume of 63 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Capri Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 22.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 25.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

