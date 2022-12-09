Caption Management LLC Cuts Holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Caption Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,732 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. VNET Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

