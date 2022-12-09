Caption Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Caption Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,100 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. FMR LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,568,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,691 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,866,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Galapagos by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 163,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.16) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Galapagos Trading Up 0.2 %

Galapagos Company Profile

GLPG opened at $37.83 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

