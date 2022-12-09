Caption Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 233,549 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,759,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 780,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.79.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

