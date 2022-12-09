Caption Management LLC Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Caption Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,623,858 shares of company stock valued at $167,594,928. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.