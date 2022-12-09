Caption Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Caption Management LLC cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,800 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $550,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

