Caption Management LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AG. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

AG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -5.13%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

