Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,064,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,286,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 8,427,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after buying an additional 903,400 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.57. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

