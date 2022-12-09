CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $46.20 Average PT from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.
CareDx Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of CareDx stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.89. CareDx has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $47.82.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
