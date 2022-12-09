CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.42 million. CarGurus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.02-$1.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.59.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $13.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

