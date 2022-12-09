Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $173.03 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.05.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,593 shares of company stock valued at $14,943,358. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

