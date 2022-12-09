Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 196.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $112.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

