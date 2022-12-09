Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 119 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

