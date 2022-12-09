Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $230.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

