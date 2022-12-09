Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $117,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3,559.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TGT opened at $154.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
