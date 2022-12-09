Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $210.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

