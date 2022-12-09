Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE IQV opened at $210.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV
– Get Rating
) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.
About IQVIA
(Get Rating)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $182,868,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $175,759,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after buying an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of IQV opened at $210.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV
– Get Rating
) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.
About IQVIA
(Get Rating)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.