Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 744.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,257,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.33. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $401.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock valued at $826,260,798. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

