Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 103 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $230.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

