Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 213 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

