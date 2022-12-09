Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 90 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,013 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 41.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.25.

ECL stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

