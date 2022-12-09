Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $46.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.03.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

