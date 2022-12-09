Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $264.00 at Cowen

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.89. 13,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,075. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

