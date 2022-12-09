Caxton Associates LP Acquires 4,719 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,083,000 after acquiring an additional 49,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113,356 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.