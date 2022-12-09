Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 6,188 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $149.17 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.35.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.91%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

