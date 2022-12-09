Caxton Associates LP Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

BAC opened at $32.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $260.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

