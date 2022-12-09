Caxton Associates LP Has $893,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 2.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ITT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

ITT Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ITT opened at $81.82 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.