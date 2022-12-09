Caxton Associates LP Invests $831,000 in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 389,598 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KOD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KOD stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

