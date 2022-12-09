Caxton Associates LP Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,222,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,400,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,099,000 after acquiring an additional 958,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

