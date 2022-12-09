Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $1,319,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 706,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 65.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

NYSE SWK opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

