Caxton Associates LP Purchases 530 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after buying an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,482.73 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,303.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,256.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

