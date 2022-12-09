Caxton Associates LP Sells 172 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 241.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after buying an additional 641,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 37.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 673,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 183,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $10,628,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.75.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $119.73 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.30.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739 over the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading

