Caxton Associates LP Takes $949,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after buying an additional 1,570,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,059,000 after buying an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

