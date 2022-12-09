C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.80) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, October 28th.

C&C Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at GBX 176.10 ($2.15) on Wednesday. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 141.25 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.60 ($2.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The stock has a market cap of £692.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,174.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.28.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

