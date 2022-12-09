CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 0.3% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $76.27 million and $9.92 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010781 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020859 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00239052 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09589631 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $10,674,097.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

