Celer Network Market Capitalization Achieves $87.69 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $87.69 million and $4.98 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

